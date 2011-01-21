Bills' Wang visits White House to honor China President

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, was one of the largest offensive linemen selected in the 2010 NFL Draft and is blessed with natural athleticism – both his parents were Chinese National Team athletes in the 1970s. His father, Robert Wang was a high jumper, while mother, Nancy, ran the 100-meter hurdles. Wang's brother, David, is a 6-foot-2, 290 pound offensive guard who redshirted (was declared an inactive player for purpose of prolonged athletic eligibility) last year at Virginia Tech. The entire Wang family made their Chinese television debut on CCTV5's NFL China Blitz last year, and Wang's role as the first NFL player of full Chinese descent is a major topic of discussion in both Chinese and American media coverage.