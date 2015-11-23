Bills vs. Chiefs game facts (Bills facts)

Marcell Dareus' impact: With DT Marcell Dareus on the field, Buffalo allowed 17.0 points per game this season. Without Dareus, Buffalo has allowed 33.0 PPG and 13 rush TDs.
Defensive drop-off: In their last three games (all losses), the Bills have allowed 45.0 points per game and 414.0 yards per game.
Lacking a pass rush: The Bills' defense has produced just 15 sacks so far this season (T-29th in NFL).
Bright spot:The Buffalo offense has scored a TD on 61.5 percent of red-zone trips this season (6th-best red-zone TD percentage in NFL).