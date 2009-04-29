Bills vice president Bogdan, daughter of team owner Wilson, passes away

Published: Apr 29, 2009 at 01:06 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Linda Bogdan, a Bills vice president and daughter of owner Ralph Wilson, has died, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said Bogdan died Tuesday, but he was unable to provide any details, including her age or cause of death.

Bogdan, one of Wilson's three daughters, completed her 23rd year with the team last season. She was vice president and assistant director of college and pro scouting.

Bogdan grew up in Detroit and received an associate's degree from Bennett College in 1969. She lived in Englewood, N.J. and was an avid tennis player, winning several club championships in singles and doubles at Forest Hills.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs received widespread contributions from first-year players en route to the Super Bowl title. Which teams could get a significant boost from their newbies in 2023? Bucky Brooks spotlights five rookie classes that can shape this season.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?

Who will represent the AFC and NFC next February at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas? Which team is poised to hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with seven different winners.