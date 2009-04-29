Bills vice president Bogdan, daughter of team owner Wilson, passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Linda Bogdan, a Bills vice president and daughter of owner Ralph Wilson, has died, a team spokesman said Wednesday.
Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said Bogdan died Tuesday, but he was unable to provide any details, including her age or cause of death.
Bogdan, one of Wilson's three daughters, completed her 23rd year with the team last season. She was vice president and assistant director of college and pro scouting.
Bogdan grew up in Detroit and received an associate's degree from Bennett College in 1969. She lived in Englewood, N.J. and was an avid tennis player, winning several club championships in singles and doubles at Forest Hills.
