Bills' Tyrod Taylor will back up Matt Cassel on Friday

With Matt Cassel generally looked at as the favorite to start for the Buffalo Bills this season, most of the intrigue was centered around who would sit at No. 2 on the depth chart.
While this isn't necessarily a surprise, it may be an indication of Ryan's thinking going forward, which will raise cheers from the Buffalo supporters who never considered Manuel their starting quarterback of the future.
The real shame is there might be a great young quarterback whose talent is being sacrificed for a win-now mantra.
Over Manuel's first 14 games as a starter, he was 6-8 with a completion percentage in the high 50s. He threw 16 touchdowns, 12 picks and had a passer rating near 80. The Bills knew he was a player that required some work, but never seemed to put the work in.
How much better will the team be without him as a starter in 2015? We'll find out.
