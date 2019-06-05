Bills turn to Jim Kelly for advice on Josh Allen, offense

It's not uncommon for NFL coaching staffs to have an outside perspective with a view to improvement.
The approach could include former coaches and players, all of whom are a valuable resource of information.
And for the Buffalo Bills, having Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly around to provide input only seemed natural.
"We find every way possible to improve our football team," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "This is no different. Jim is a Hall of Famer. To me it would be ignorant of us not to have a relationship of Jim and ask him what he thinks knowing we have a young quarterback. All of that is healthy and all of that is good."
Kelly revealed Monday to the Buffalo News that he has met with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whom McDermott emphasized would call plays, and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey during the offseason.
The discussions surrounded quarterback Josh Allen, who enters his second professional season, and how Kelly ran the "K-Gun" no-huddle offense, which helped the Bills advance to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s.
As it turns out, the Bills plan to incorporate some of the "K-Gun" philosophies within the current offensive scheme.
"They've downloaded all of our four Super Bowl seasons to see what we've done," Kelly said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "And Josh loves some of the plays that we ran. So we're going to be, of course, implementing some of those."
Kelly obviously had an edge in development by the time he joined the Bills in 1986 after spending two professional seasons with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. And Kelly had the benefit of being surrounded by fellow Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed in Buffalo.
Still, Kelly sees plenty to like about Allen and has remained steadfast in Allen's corner since the Bills selected the young signal-caller in the first round of the 2018 draft. Kelly has often lavished praise for Allen's arm and overall skill set, and this year is no different.
"I love the way he plays," Kelly told the Buffalo News. "He's 10 times the athlete I ever thought about being."
There is well-placed optimism for Allen's future in Buffalo, of course. And the Bills built around Allen during the offseason with the additions of running back Frank Gore and wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown in free agency. The Bills also have running back LeSean McCoy and wide receiver Zay Jones returning.
Whether Allen takes the next step as many project remains to be seen, but he's set up to possess the tools and knowledge of the old "K-Gun" offense to succeed with Kelly's input.