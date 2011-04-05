Bills turn focus to defense, meet with Quinn, Jordan, Sturdivant

The Buffalo Bills turned their attention to defensive prospects Tuesday, playing host to ends Cameron Jordan of Cal and Robert Quinn of North Carolina, as well as linebacker Quan Sturdivant, a Tar Heels teammate of Quinn's, according to the team's official website.
The Bills, who pick third overall, are most familiar with Jordan, having been around him during Senior Bowl week. Buffalo's staff coached the South team, and Jordan played for the North squad.
At 6-foot-4 and 287 pounds, Jordan is versatile enough to play end in either 3-4 or 4-3 defenses.
"My motto is draft me, and I'll play anywhere," he told BuffaloBills.com. "I don't care where I play. I just want to be on a team. I want to play football, and that's what I love doing. So that's what I hope to continue doing."
Bills general manager Buddy Nix and several team scouts watched Quinn and Sturdivant up close at North Carolina's pro day March 31. Quinn carries some questions after missing the 2010 season because of an NCAA suspension for accepting illegal benefits. He emerged as a playmaker during his sophomore season in 2009, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in tackles for a loss with 19 and finishing second in the conference with 11 sacks.
"I made a selfish mistake and I paid the price for it," the 6-4, 265-pound Quinn said.
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said Quinn showed "rare and elite skills" at his pro-day workout, when he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, had a 33-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-6 broad jump to go with his 24 bench-press reps.
Quinn and Jordan are projected to be mid- to high-first-round draft picks, while the 6-0, 239-pound Sturdivant is expected to be selected during the second round.
Last week, the Billsentertained a trio of quarterback prospects -- Blaine Gabbert of Missouri, Cam Newton of Auburn and Christian Ponder of Florida State.