Bills turn focus to defense, meet with Quinn, Jordan, Sturdivant

Published: Apr 05, 2011 at 05:32 AM

The Buffalo Bills turned their attention to defensive prospects Tuesday, playing host to ends Cameron Jordan of Cal and Robert Quinn of North Carolina, as well as linebacker Quan Sturdivant, a Tar Heels teammate of Quinn's, according to the team's official website.

The Bills, who pick third overall, are most familiar with Jordan, having been around him during Senior Bowl week. Buffalo's staff coached the South team, and Jordan played for the North squad.

At 6-foot-4 and 287 pounds, Jordan is versatile enough to play end in either 3-4 or 4-3 defenses.

"My motto is draft me, and I'll play anywhere," he told BuffaloBills.com. "I don't care where I play. I just want to be on a team. I want to play football, and that's what I love doing. So that's what I hope to continue doing."

Bills general manager Buddy Nix and several team scouts watched Quinn and Sturdivant up close at North Carolina's pro day March 31. Quinn carries some questions after missing the 2010 season because of an NCAA suspension for accepting illegal benefits. He emerged as a playmaker during his sophomore season in 2009, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in tackles for a loss with 19 and finishing second in the conference with 11 sacks.

"I made a selfish mistake and I paid the price for it," the 6-4, 265-pound Quinn said.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said Quinn showed "rare and elite skills" at his pro-day workout, when he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, had a 33-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-6 broad jump to go with his 24 bench-press reps.

Quinn and Jordan are projected to be mid- to high-first-round draft picks, while the 6-0, 239-pound Sturdivant is expected to be selected during the second round.

Last week, the Billsentertained a trio of quarterback prospects -- Blaine Gabbert of Missouri, Cam Newton of Auburn and Christian Ponder of Florida State.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Deep dive on Patriots & developing Mac Jones

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
news

RB Index, Week 11: Vintage Panthers boast NFL's scariest rushing attack

Maurice Jones-Drew breaks down a vintage Panthers offense that's turned into the NFL's scariest rushing attack overnight. Plus, a new rookie enters his top 15 RB rankings ahead of Week 11.
news

Eight in-season additions who will have biggest impact on 2021 NFL stretch run

Will Cam Newton power the Panthers on a playoff run? Gil Brandt eyes eight in-season additions with the potential to impact their new teams down the stretch of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 18

Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. The Ravens' star QB did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW