 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bills tender offers to OLs Rinehart, Urbik

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 08:56 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have retained the rights to offensive linemen Chad Rinehart and Kraig Urbik by tendering them contract offers a day before the start of the NFL's free agency period.

Rinehart had 12 starts in 16 games last year, splitting time between right and left guard in his first full season with Buffalo. He's a fourth-year player, who spent his first two seasons with Washington.

Urbik started 13 games split between right guard and center last season. He's a third-year player, who completed his second season with the Bills after being claimed off waivers in September 2010.

Both restricted free agents were tendered offers on Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles WR Parris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people 'why he's the best' RB in the NFL

A lesser-heralded steal from the New York Giants, new Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell foresees big things for his current and former teammate, Saquon Barkley, in Philadelphia.
news

Saints quarterback Derek Carr 'cannot wait' to play old teammate Maxx Crosby, Raiders

After nine seasons with the Raiders and another in New Orleans in the wake of being cast off by Las Vegas, Derek Carr will face the team that drafted him for the first time in 2024. He's looking forward to squaring off with old teammates like Maxx Crosby.
news

Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed excited to learn from Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins: I've 'never had two elite' WRs like them

Following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans, L'Jarius Sneed now has two big-name wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley to line up against every practice, an aspect he believes will add yet another layer to his game.
news

Patriots agree to terms with S Kyle Dugger on four-year extension worth up to $66 million

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Kyle Dugger on a four-year, $58 million extension that can be worth up to $66 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday along with NFL Network's Eric Edholm.