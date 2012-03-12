Bills tender offers to OLs Rinehart, Urbik

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have retained the rights to offensive linemen Chad Rinehart and Kraig Urbik by tendering them contract offers a day before the start of the NFL's free agency period.
Rinehart had 12 starts in 16 games last year, splitting time between right and left guard in his first full season with Buffalo. He's a fourth-year player, who spent his first two seasons with Washington.
Urbik started 13 games split between right guard and center last season. He's a third-year player, who completed his second season with the Bills after being claimed off waivers in September 2010.
Both restricted free agents were tendered offers on Monday.