Bills TE Schouman accepts tender offer from team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tight end Derek Schouman has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills after accepting the contract offer the team tendered last month.
Schouman opened last year as the Bills starter before a knee injury ended his season in Week 2, during a 33-20 win over Tampa Bay. He finished with nine catches for 103 yards.
Buffalo took Schouman in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He has 27 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown in 21 games, including 15 starts.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press