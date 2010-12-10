Bills TE Nelson still sidelined by migraines, out vs. Browns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tight end Shawn Nelson will miss his second consecutive game because of migraine headaches Sunday when his Buffalo Bills (2-10) host the Cleveland Browns (5-7).
Nelson practiced Wednesday, but he was held out both Thursday and Friday after the problems surfaced again.
Starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams missed Friday's practice because of a tight neck, but he will play. Bills coach Chan Gailey said defensive backs Terrence McGee (nerve behind knee) and Donte Whitner (knee) also should be able to go.
