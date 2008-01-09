Bills TE Everett headlines 2007 Ed Block Courage Award winners

Everett is just one of many great stories of courage in this year's class. Baltimore Ravens CB Samari Rolle gathered the courage to return to the football field after being diagnosed with Epilepsy. Detroit Lions RB Kevin Jones was honored by his teammates for returning to action after suffering a season-ending foot injury. When Jones spoke at the Lions Courage House dinner, he told the crowd of a different hero -- his stepfather, who had the courage to take in Kevin, his brothers and sisters, and his mom when he was young, after his real father was shot and killed when he was 8 years old.