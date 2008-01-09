Bills TE Everett headlines 2007 Ed Block Courage Award winners

Buffalo Bills TE Kevin Everett is just one of many fantastic stories of courage and achievement that make up the 2007 class of The Ed Block Courage Awards.
The injury was life threatening, but the outstanding work of the Bills' training staff and team doctors saved Everett's life. Everett was told that he may never walk again. Through hard work and determination not only was Everett able to walk again, but he was able to visit his teammates in Buffalo before their last home game of the year vs. the New York Giants.
Everett is just one of many great stories of courage in this year's class. Baltimore Ravens CB Samari Rolle gathered the courage to return to the football field after being diagnosed with Epilepsy. Detroit Lions RB Kevin Jones was honored by his teammates for returning to action after suffering a season-ending foot injury. When Jones spoke at the Lions Courage House dinner, he told the crowd of a different hero -- his stepfather, who had the courage to take in Kevin, his brothers and sisters, and his mom when he was young, after his real father was shot and killed when he was 8 years old.
This year's class also boasts three playoff QBs, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, Tampa Bay's Jeff Garcia, and Seattle Seahawks. Listed below are all the 2007 winners:
