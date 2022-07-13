Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Expectations are high in Buffalo heading into the 2022 season, where the Bills sit as a favorite to make it to the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen leads the offseason odds to win NFL MVP.

It's the quarterback's dynamic ability as both a runner and a passer -- highlighted in the playoff overtime loss to Kansas City -- that has sent expectations soaring.

Joining SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bills tight end Dawson Knox was asked what it's like to play with a quarterback like Allen, who can make jaw-dropping plays with his arms and legs.

"I mean, it's every receiver, tight end, running back, it's everyone's dream to play with a guy like that," Knox said. "I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays. There's nothing that guy can't do. We've seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground. He's jumping over linebackers, and just trucking guys. It's insane. We're trying to tell him to slide more often, but with the way he runs the ball, it's hard to tell him to go down when he can make crazy plays with his feet, too. But he's another guy that everyone loves off the field as well. He's a perfect leader for us, he's not necessarily the rah-rah guy in the locker room, but the way he plays and the way he leads by example is second to none."

Outside of Allen's MVP capabilities, there are few, if any, holes on the roster.

Anything short of a Super Bowl trip would be viewed as a disappointment in Buffalo.

But Bills players like Knox are not concerned about expectations, just playing to their potential each Sunday this fall.

"This time of year, everyone's always making predictions, and trying to predict records, and who's going to make the Super Bowl, and who might make the playoffs, and we always try to stay away from all that," Knox said. "We always just want to focus on what's ahead of us, and right now, it's just getting everyone to camp healthy and then just starting to build that chemistry and that teamwork that comes with camp. And we'll be back in Rochester this year, which is great, the old cliché of taking it one game at a time and not focusing on what might be five or six games down the road.