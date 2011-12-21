Bills TE Chandler practices after missing 2 games with ankle injury

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 05:29 PM

Buffalo Bills starting tight end Scott Chandler practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day, and he has what coach Chan Gailey called "a decent chance" to play against Denver on Saturday.

Chandler has missed the past two games with a left ankle injury. He's tied for the team lead with six touchdowns.

The Bills (5-9) already are depleted at the position after Lee Smith (left fibula) was placed on injured reserve this week.

Receivers Stevie Johnson (groin) and Ruvell Martin (hamstring) were also limited in practice Wednesday. Johnson has been bothered by a groin injury for much of the season, though Gailey expects him to play in Buffalo's home finale.

"Stevie looked fine," said Gailey, according to the team's website. "He's not there yet, but he'll get there by Saturday."

The Bills have lost seven straight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

