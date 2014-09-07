Bills stun Bears in overtime

Published: Sep 07, 2014 at 11:57 AM

CHICAGO -- Fred Jackson set up Dan Carpenter's field goal in overtime with a 38-yard run to the 1, and the Buffalo Bills stunned the Chicago Bears 23-20 in the season opener Sunday.

The Bears had just punted to open the extra period and Buffalo took over on its 22 to start the winning possession. The Bills got the ball to the Chicago 39 when Jackson turned toward the left side and broke off his big run, pushing safety Chris Conte out of the way twice inside the 10 before being knocked out of bounds at the 1.

Buffalo's EJ Manuel backed up 3 yards and put the ball in the middle of the field. After a delay of game, Carpenter won it with a 27-yarder.

