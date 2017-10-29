Around the NFL

Bills still undefeated at home after win over Raiders

Published: Oct 29, 2017 at 09:34 AM

No team has gone to Buffalo and won this season. The Raiders were the latest to fall to the Bills in Orchard Park, losing 34-14. Here's what we learned:

  1. The Bills' formula is remarkably consistent: Win the turnover battle (4-0) and let Tyrod Taylor do the rest. The Bills' defense forced four turnovers, gift-wrapping 13 points in a game that wasn't as one-sided as the final score indicated. Give head coach Sean McDermott and his hard-hitting group credit. Even without two key members of the secondary and recently departed starter Marcell Dareus, who was traded to Jacksonville, the Bills forced turnovers with hard hitting and flying to the ball. Buffalo leads the NFL with a +14 turnover margin and is now 4-0 at home and in great shape for playoff contention at 5-2.
  1. Buffalo is especially dangerous because their running game has become unlocked after their bye. After re-introducing some of the concepts that worked for the team last year, LeSean McCoy had his best two games of the season. He finished with 151 yards on 27 carries, making a lackluster Raiders linebacker group including recent pickup NaVorro Bowman, often grasping for air.
  1. Oakland's offensive rhythm displayed against the Kansas City Chiefs was short-lived. Amari Cooper was handled by Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White for much of the day. And don't blame Oakland's struggles to establish the run on the absence of Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders' offensive line has allowed penetration far too often this season.
  1. The Raiders are built in such a way that the offense needs to be special. It's not. Meanwhile, the defense simply fails to get stops week after week. Oakland's pass rush was absent all day, allowing Tyrod Taylor to buy time and find another surprising cast of pass-catching heroes (Andre Holmes, Zay Jones and Brandon Tate this time) for enough third-down conversions to keep moving the chains.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson extension: 'We're working at Lamar's pace'

With Lamar Jackson heading toward the final year of his rookie contract, the Ravens would like to get a contract done for the former NFL MVP. But they won't rush the process.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner 'would love' to return to Arizona as free agency nears

James Conner is set to hit free agency after a monster season, generating 752 yards and 15 rushing TDs on 202 carries in his first year in Arizona.
news

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh says Vikings interview 'the last time' he'll chase NFL coaching job

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that the allure of a Super Bowl pulled him toward pursuing another NFL shot but contends he's done seeking a return to the pros.
news

Tyler Boyd says Bengals not fretting Ramsey-Chase matchup: 'They're going to have to match us'

One of the most hotly anticipated matchups heading into Super Bowl LVI is Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey facing off against Bengals rookie receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿.
news

Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins thrilled Ken Dorsey is new OC in Buffalo

Count Bills Pro Bowlers ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and ﻿Dion Dawkins﻿ among those thrilled Buffalo promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator to fill the shoes left by Brian Daboll.
news

Shaq Barrett: Buccaneers 'still going to be contenders' even without Tom Brady

Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett believes the Buccaneers still have enough talent to contend in 2022 despite the departure of Tom Brady and a large group of impending free agents. 
news

Justin Jefferson leads NFC to Pro Bowl Skills Showdown win

Fifteen of the NFL's best competed in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, with the deciding event coming down to dodgeball. The NFC came away with a 6-1 victory on the night. NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down how they did it.
news

Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as their new head coach

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL. The Jaguars are hiring the Super Bowl LII champion as their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants say allegations made by Brian Flores are 'disturbing and simply false'

The New York Giants issued a statement Thursday evening saying that allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores "about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."
news

Bengals begin Super Bowl LVI prep with first indoor practice under Zac Taylor

The Bengals are preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams -- set to be played in the roof-covered SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- by borrowing time at the nearby University of Cincinnati's practice bubble. The Bengals haven't played in a domed stadium since Week 11.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Bengals star Joe Burrow revealed how a decision made by his peewee football coach changed the course of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW