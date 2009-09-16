Bills starting LB Posluszny out six weeks after breaking left arm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It didn't take long for injuries to catch up with the Buffalo Bills' defense, which has three starters nursing various ailments.
Starting middle linebacker Paul Posluszny is expected to miss about six weeks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left arm, and both starting defensive ends also were listed on the team's injury report after practice Wednesday. Chris Kelsay's status is uncertain after he missed practice with a bruised knee, and Aaron Schobel has a sore back as the Billsprepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Bills coach Dick Jauron said Posluszny's surgery went well and the team is hoping he'll return before Week 8.
Posluszny was hurt during the first half of Buffalo's season-opening 25-24 loss at New England on Monday. Though it's unclear when he was injured, Posluszny had his arm wrapped and continued playing with it before leaving the game during the second quarter.
By coincidence, Posluszny sustained a season-ending injury after breaking two bones in the same arm at New England two years ago.
Backup Marcus Buggs, who appeared in just four games as a rookie last year, is pegged to take over for Posluszny and also be responsible for calling the defensive plays.
"Buggs can run the defense. He takes command of the huddle," Bills defensive coordinator Perry Fewell said. "I don't anticipate any lack of production as far as Marcus Buggs is concerned."
Jauron listed Kelsay as day to day after he missed practice. It's unclear whether he'll be able to play this weekend because of the extent of the bruising in his knee. Kelsay was hurt late in the second quarter of Monday's game after colliding with teammate Ryan Denney.
Schobel, who had complained of a sore back Tuesday, took part in the entire practice, but he was added to the injury report late in the afternoon. He had a solid debut to the season, returning an interception for a touchdown and adding a sack against the Patriots.
Tight end Derek Fine (hamstring) and cornerback Drayton Florence (knee) practiced for the Bills on a limited basis.
