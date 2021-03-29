Bills Stadium renamed Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium

Bills Stadium has a new name.

The team announced Monday its home field has been renamed Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium following a new naming rights deal with the health insurer.

"We are proud to welcome Highmark to the Buffalo Bills family and we are thrilled to partner with them on a new naming rights deal for our stadium," Bills owner Kim Pegula said in a statement. "We are confident that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is committed to maintaining their status as a healthcare and philanthropic leader in our region. We look forward to many years of working together with their team creating great memories at not only NFL football games but at many other health and wellness events and community celebrations."

This is the fifth name for the venue at 1 Bills Drive in Orchard Park, New York. Originally known as Rich Stadium for 25 years (1973-97), Buffalo's home field was rebranded as Ralph Wilson Stadium (1998-2015) and then New Era Field (2016-19). This past season was the first that the building was identified solely as Bills Stadium.

The Bills added that their partnership with Highmark will include hosting events promoting health and wellness for children, families and the community. A ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the naming rights deal will be streamed live on the team's social media and digital channels.

"The Bills are a beloved institution in Western New York, and there is no better way for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to show that we plan to continue to be part of the fabric of this community than through this partnership. Together with our long-time partner, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, we envision this stadium to be an all-encompassing asset for our region and beyond," Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York CEO David W. Anderson said in a statement. "Highmark Stadium is the proud home of the Bills. It will also become home for future events that enhance the health and overall well-being of our community."