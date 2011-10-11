Bills sign WR Tim Toone to practice squad

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 07:43 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have signed receiver Tim Toone to their practice squad, adding depth to a banged-up position.

Toone spent his rookie season last year on the Lions practice squad after being drafted in the seventh round by Detroit. He had 3,602 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns in 46 career games at Weber State.

He was signed Tuesday, a day after coach Chan Gailey said starting receiver Donald Jones will miss between four and six weeks with a sprained ankle. Jones was hurt in a 31-24 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Bills (4-1) already have two receivers on injured reserve in preparing to play at the New York Giants (3-2) on Sunday.

To make room for Toone, the Bills released defensive back Brandon Bing from their practice squad.

