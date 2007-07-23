Bills sign Schouman

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 07:24 AM

ORCHARD PARK, NY –- The Bills today announced the signing of seventh round draft selection (222nd overall) Derek Schouman. Schouman was the team's first of two seventh round selections. In accordance with team policy terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Boise State tight end was a four-year starter and finished with 78 receptions for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns for his career. He was named first team All-WAC in 2006.

Schouman also played a key role in the upset victory over No. 7 Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. He caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Vinny Perretta on a 4th-and-2 play in overtime to cut the lead to one. The play set up the winning two-point conversion to preserve the only undefeated season in Division I-A football last year.

Schouman (pronounced Shoe-man) is a native Eagle, Idaho.

Schouman is the third of the Bills' seven draft picks to sign with the team.

