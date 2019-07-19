Around the NFL

Bills sign S Kurt Coleman to replace Rafael Bush

Published: Jul 19, 2019 at 04:57 AM
The Buffalo Bills signed a veteran safety Friday to replace a veteran safety who is retiring.

The team announced it signed Kurt Coleman to a one-year contract. The move comes as Rafael Bush decided to retire after nine seasons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Coleman's deal is worth just over $1 million with a chance to make a maximum of $2 million, per a source informed of the pact.

Coleman, 31, started nine games for the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Entering his 10th season, the journeyman safety has a deep history with Bills coach Sean McDermott. Coleman played under McDermott as a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, and spent two seasons with the coach in Carolina from 2015-2016.

Bush, 32, started seven games for the Bills last season. During his nine-year career, Bush was a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Saints (two separate stints covering five seasons), Detroit Lions and the Bills. Bush performed well as Buffalo's third safety last season as a spot starter, generating 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He compiled 242 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions for his career.

With Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer slated as the starters, the Bills will move forward with Coleman as a veteran backup. Second-year safety Siran Neal and rookie sixth-round pick Jaquan Johnson will battle for snaps as the third safety as well.

