Bills sign rookie free agent George to fill tight end void

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills signed undrafted rookie free agent Andrew George on Tuesday to address their depleted tight end position.
The 6-foot-5 George had a career-best 30 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns at Brigham Young last year. He signed with the Carolina Panthers in April before being released in June.
George joins J.P. Foschi to become the second tight end added to the Bills' roster in two days. The moves were prompted after tight end Michael Matthews hurt his left ankle Monday.
Derek Schouman is expected to miss up to six weeks because of a knee injury, and Shawn Nelson will miss the first four games of the season while serving an NFL suspension.
