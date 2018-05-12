Around the NFL

Bills sign No. 16 overall pick LB Tremaine Edmunds

Published: May 12, 2018 at 05:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

One of the Buffalo Bills' pair of first-round picks is locked down.

The Bills signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to his rookie contract, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Edmunds' contract is for four years, worth $12.7 million fully guaranteed and includes a $7.3 million signing bonus.

Edmunds inked the deal on the second day of rookie minicamp.

The No. 16 overall pick totaled 100 tackles, 10 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his final two seasons at Virginia Tech.

The 20-year old rookie is eager to compete for a starting role within the Bills' defense.

"I'm a young guy, but at the same time I'm a very mature guy," Edmunds said per the team's official website. "I've been around older guys all my life. I know this is a different stage, but I'm a mature guy and my parents did a good job of raising me. So I'll compete with those other guys and work for my spot and work to play my role on this team."

The remaining unsigned players of the 2018 draft class are No. 7 overall pick quarterback Josh Allen and third-round selection defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Bears; Mike White to start at QB

Mike White will start in place of a benched Zach Wilson for the Jets against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz for return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated QB Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Ryan Tannehill, Titans not seeking revenge for playoff loss this Sunday vs. Bengals

While Sunday's game is a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans aren't out for revenge when they host the Bengals.

news

Beckham Bowl? Cowboys, Giants players confident they'll land OBJ ahead of Thanksgiving game

We don't know what Odell Beckham's plans are for Thanksgiving or for returning to the NFL. But if what players from two NFC East rivals are to be believed, Beckham might have keen interest in Thursday's middle game.

news

With offense in season-long rut, Broncos defense forced to answer new questions about own failures

Denver's struggles have largely centered on its offense's inability to do much of anything this season, but in recent weeks, its defensive strength is starting to show cracks, too.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard led the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

news

Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following alleged incident with woman in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Monday.

news

Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson after three-plus seasons in Los Angeles

The Rams made a surprising move on Tuesday by releasing RB Darrell Henderson, the team's leading rusher so far in the 2022 season.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12 matchup vs. Broncos

Quarterback Sam Darnold will be the starter for the Carolina Panthers' Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it was announced Tuesday.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'getting better in all areas'

After rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed marked improvement in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Bengals in Week 11, coach Mike Tomlin said he believes the QB is 'getting better in all areas.'

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE