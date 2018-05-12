Bills sign No. 16 overall pick LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Bills signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to his rookie contract, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Edmunds' contract is for four years, worth $12.7 million fully guaranteed and includes a $7.3 million signing bonus.
Edmunds inked the deal on the second day of rookie minicamp.
The No. 16 overall pick totaled 100 tackles, 10 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his final two seasons at Virginia Tech.
"I'm a young guy, but at the same time I'm a very mature guy," Edmunds said per the team's official website. "I've been around older guys all my life. I know this is a different stage, but I'm a mature guy and my parents did a good job of raising me. So I'll compete with those other guys and work for my spot and work to play my role on this team."
The remaining unsigned players of the 2018 draft class are No. 7 overall pick quarterback Josh Allen and third-round selection defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.