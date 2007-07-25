Bills sign LB Posluszny in time for training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) -Being a rookie, linebacker Paul Posluszny had no intention of keeping the Buffalo Bills waiting or risking himself falling behind.
The second-round draft pick signed a four-year deal potentially worth over $5 million on Wednesday, a day before the start of training camp ensuring he won't miss the Bills' first practice Thursday morning
"Being a second-rounder, I don't think you should have that luxury," Posluszny said. "You've got to be in camp on time, especially being a rookie. ... You can't show up late and expect to be on the same page as all the older guys."
The two-time All-American's new deal includes $2.55 million in guaranteed money and is worth $4.75 million overall. It also includes $325,000 in incentive clauses for the player selected 34th overall out of Penn State after he set a school record with 372 career tackles in 44 games.
Posluszny has an opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Bills, expected to compete for a starting job among a group of linebackers that lost London Fletcher to free agency and traded Takeo Spikes to Philadelphia this offseason.
Buffalo also signed running back Dwayne Wright, a fourth-round pick, earlier in the day. The signings leave the Bills with one draft pick unsigned, running back Marshawn Lynch, taken 12th overall.
Also missing from camp is veteran defensive tackle Darwin Walker, who has refused to report to the Bills because of a contract dispute after being acquired in a trade that sent Spikes to Philadelphia in March. As a condition of the trade, Walker demanded the Bills restructure the two years he has left on his contract.
Negotiations remain at a standstill. Walker will be sent back to Philadelphia if a deal isn't reached by Aug. 5. Buffalo would then receive a sixth-round draft pick from the Eagles.
"Nothing to report," agent Albert Irby said in an e-mail to The Associated Press. "Darwin will not report."
"All I can tell you is that the lines of communication remain open," said Overdorf, who handles the team's contract negotiations. "We remain hopeful that Darwin Walker is going to come into camp."
As for Lynch, Overdorf said he's had positive discussions with the player's representatives.
"We both seem to be really trying to work toward this," Overdorf said. "I'm sure Marshawn wants to be in camp as soon as possible, and we'd like to have him here as soon as possible."
Lynch's agent, Doug Hendrickson, did not return calls.
Posluszny was eager to get started after getting a taste of action during the team's spring minicamp sessions.
"There's definitely a lot of work ahead. It's going to be fun, and it's going to be a challenge," Posluszny said. "It feels great to be signed and be here. I'm glad the whole process is over with and now I just get to concentrate and play football."
In each of his last two seasons, he had 116 tackles and won the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player. He also won the Dick Butkus Award - awarded to the nation's top linebacker - in 2005.
Wright was selected 111th overall out of Fresno State. He finished third in school history with 2,683 yards rushing in 28 games despite missing most of the 2004 and all of 2005 due to a knee injury.
Most of Wright's production came last season, when he had 1,462 yards rushing and scored 11 of his 16 career touchdowns. He also set a school record with 295 yards rushing against Louisiana Tech last year.
The Bills also released undrafted rookie free agents Aaron Brown, a receiver who signed with the team in May, and cornerback Duane Coleman.