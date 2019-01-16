Bills sign LB Lorenzo Alexander to 1-year extension

The team announced Wednesday it signed linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract extension. The deal is worth a max of $4.55 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. The base value is $3 million, including $550,000 to sign, Rapoport added.
The 35-year-old was set to be a free agent.
Alexander joined the Bills in 2016 as a journeyman, spending most of his first 10 seasons as a special teamer and depth defender. In Buffalo, he became a staple of the defense and special teams.
Over the past three seasons, Alexander compiled 35 starts, 223 tackles, 22 sacks, 16 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions. He also earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016.
The Bills also announced Wednesday they have signed offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract extension.