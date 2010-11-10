Bills sign LB Balogun, promote WR Hubbard to roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The winless Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Mike Balogun and promoted receiver Paul Hubbard from the practice squad to fill their banged-up lineup.
Balogun has yet to play an NFL game after he was signed in April by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oklahoma. He's since spent time on the Washington Redskins' and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squads.
The two replace linebacker Andra Davis (shoulder) and receiver Roscoe Parrish (broken wrist), who were placed on injured reserve this week. Buffalo (0-8) plays host Sunday to the Detroit Lions (2-6).
The Bills made two practice-squad moves, signing fullback Jehuu Caulcrick and receiver Montez Billings.
