Bills sign Jerry Hughes to two-year contract extension

Published: May 21, 2019 at 08:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills ensured pass rusher Jerry Hughes won't be going anywhere for several more seasons.

The Bills inked the defensive end to a two-year contract extension, the team announced, keeping him in Buffalo through the 2021 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added, per a source, the deal is for $21.35 million, including $19.75 million guaranteed with a $6.3 million signing bonus.

Hughes was heading into the final year of his contract. The Bills made sure their top pass rusher wouldn't hit the free-agent market next offseason.

The Bills acquired the 30-year-old lineman in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2013 season. In six seasons in Buffalo, Hughes has compiled 42 sacks and 281 tackles. The 42 QB takedowns put Hughes seventh on the Bills' all-time sack list. With three more seasons, he's got a chance to climb even higher.

Hughes is coming off one of his most complete seasons, tallying 37 tackles and seven sacks, along with three forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus graded him as their ninth-best edge defender in 2018, with 74 total QB pressures and a 90.4 pass-rush grade, second-highest in the NFL.

With Tuesday's extension, the Bills ensured Hughes will stick around to build upon that productive performance.

