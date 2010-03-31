Bills sign ex-Patriots, Broncos WR Jackson; CB Youboty returns

The Buffalo Bills began restocking their depleted receiver ranks Wednesday by signing free agent Chad Jackson.
Jackson was a second-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2006, but he's now regarded as a project. He has played parts of three NFL seasons, but he missed all of 2009 after the Denver Broncos waived him in September.
The Bills lack depth at receiver after electing not to re-sign Terrell Owens and Josh Reed this offseason, but the team hopes Jackson can help solve that issue.
"I've got a good opportunity ahead of me signing with this organization, but I have to prove myself to the coaches and coach (Chan) Gailey," Jackson told the Bills' official Web site. "Once I do that, I think everything will work out real well."
Jackson had 13 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games over two seasons with the Patriots. In 2008, he had one catch for 19 yards in four games with the Broncos. His most notable game came in Denver's season-ending 52-21 loss at San Diego, when he tied the Broncos' single-game record with eight kickoff returns for 162 yards.
"I've got a lot of speed to me and a lot of size to me, and I can make plays in the open field," Jackson said. "I can make a lot of things happen."
The Bills also re-signed cornerback Ashton Youboty, a restricted free agent who was tendered a contract in early March.
Youboty, a 2006 third-round pick, returns for his fourth season in Buffalo. He had nine tackles and four pass breakups in nine games, including one start, last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.