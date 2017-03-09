Bills sign ex-Packers DB Micah Hyde to five-year deal

On the same day they cut veteran Aaron Williams, the team turned around and signed free-agent Micah Hyde. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the terms as a five-year, $30 million deal with $14 million in guarantees.
The Bills announced the move along with the additions of fullback Patrick DiMarco, guard Vladimir Ducasse, kicker Steven Hauschka and safety Jordan Poyer.
Hyde comes to Buffalo from Green Bay, where the fifth-round defender piled up four sacks, eight picks, one forced fumble and five fumble recoveries over four campaigns with the Packers.
The 2013 fifth-rounder operated as a durable contributor in Green Bay, with 33 starts and 63 appearances over four campaigns. During that span he played both safety positions and nickel cornerback.
After dumping Nickell Robey-Coleman, it's the slot position where Micah is likely to wind up in 2017. He struggled in that role in 2016, but new Bills coach Sean McDermott has a reputation for making the most out of his secondary.
McDermott must believe he can do that with Hyde considering the money involved.