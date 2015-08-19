Bills sign DL Red Bryant, RB Cierre Wood

The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of defensive lineman Red Bryant and running back Cierre Wood on Wednesday.
The moves address depth issues stemming from injuries at both positions.
The top four Bills running backs are sidelined with injury, but LeSean McCoy is expected to be ready by the start of the regular season. The team placed defensive end Jarius Wynn on injured reserve Tuesday with an ACL injury.
Bryant, 31, spent last season in Jacksonville, finishing with 23 tackles and a sack after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant will provide depth along the Bills' interior line and is specifically stout against the run.
Wood did not play in 2014 after being cut by the Houston Texans last August. The priority undrafted free agent in 2013 has three career carries for nine yards.
