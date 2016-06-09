Bills sign Boom Herron, add to RB depth

Boom Herron is back in Buffalo.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has a fairly stacked deck at the position heading into camp. Outside of the LeSean McCoy/Karlos Williams tandem, the Bills also have Mike Gillislee and fifth-round pick Jonathan Williams competing for carries. Herron has a lifetime average of 4.2 yards per carry.
Herron had by far his best season back in 2014 as Trent Richardson insurance for the Colts, logging 351 yards over 78 carries. So far, he's carved out a nice career as a capable swing back and is the perfect insurance policy for Roman's hard-nosed running offense.