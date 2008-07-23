Bills sign 5th-round LB Bowen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -Linebacker Alvin Bowen, Buffalo's fifth-round draft pick, signed on Wednesday, a day before Bills players were to report for the start of training camp.
Selected 147th overall out of Iowa State, Bowen was a three-year starter and an All-Big 12 Conference first-team selection in both his junior and senior seasons. He led the nation with 155 tackles in 2006 and finished with nine sacks in 46 career games.
Bowen is expected to compete for a backup spot and fill a special teams role.
He is the sixth of Buffalo's 10 draft picks to sign as the team prepares to open camp in suburban Rochester on Friday morning.
The Bills have yet to sign their top three prospects, first-round cornerback Leodis McKelvin, second-round receiver James Hardy, and third-round defensive end Chris Ellis. Also unsigned is sixth-round running back Xavier Omon.