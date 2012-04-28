Bills select LSU CB Ron Brooks with 124th pick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have selected LSU cornerback Ron Brooks with their second of two fourth-round picks in the NFL draft on Saturday.
Selected 124th overall, Brooks was mostly used as a reserve in a star-studded Tigers' defensive secondary.
Though he had only three starts in 53 career games, the Tigers used Brooks in numerous ways, including rushing the passer.
He's the second cornerback selected by the Bills in the draft after they took South Carolina's Stephon Gilmore with the 10th pick on Thursday.
The Bills opened Day 3 of the draft by picking Florida State linebacker Nigel Bradham with the 105th pick.
Barring a trade, Buffalo has four picks left through the final three rounds, including two fifth-round picks at Nos. 144 and 147.