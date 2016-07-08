Bills' Sammy Watkins running after foot surgery

The Buffalo Bills' receiver posted a video on Instagram of himself running, with the caption: "back on top soon."
While running straight ahead is a far cry from the cuts he'll need to perform and hits he'll take during an NFL game, it's a positive stride. The last time we heard from Watkins was late June, when he said he'd not been cleared for football activities, had not run in weeks and might not be on the field at all during training camp.
The Bills haven't wavered on their belief that Watkins will be ready Week 1, which is the most important date for Tyrod Taylor's most vital target. Being able to accelerate with no noticeable hindrance is the first stage in getting to Week 1 fully healthy.