Bills' Sammy Watkins: I'll be 'ready to go' vs. Colts

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 09:22 AM
Marc Sessler

Sammy Watkins says he's ready to roll.

The Bills receiver practiced Tuesday and swatted down concerns over the glute injury that sidelined him for much of the preseason, saying that he'll be on the field when Buffalo hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"I think I'm ready to play," said Watkins, per the team's official website. "For the most part it's just about getting mentally and physically prepared for this game and enduring some physical battles. So I think I'm in shape. I'm ready to go."

Watkins told reporters that he no longer thinks about his surgically repaired hip, either, saying that he "cleared that hurdle," while adding: "The coaches and staff have done a good job of just getting me in shape and now it's just about really grinding and having fun playing through the whole game."

Watkins admitted that he was concerned about his lack of reps with starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but less so after the two ran routes together before preseason games. The duo added another 28 routes during Tuesday's session, per Tyler Dunne of The Buffalo News.

One of our no-brainer "Making the Leap" candidates, Watkins reeled off four 100-yard games last season despite a string of injuries and Kyle Orton under center. The Bills desperately need their second-year star wideout to shed the health issues and post a monster season for a squad with playoff aspirations.

