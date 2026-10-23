Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr.'s suspension rescinded, reduced to fine after appeal

Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr.'s one-game suspension has been rescinded upon appeal by hearing officer James Thrash, the NFL announced Friday. He will instead be fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Franklin was alleged to have spit at Raiders right tackle DJ Glaze after an extra-point try with 1:32 remaining in last week's game in Las Vegas. Franklin denied the act.

The fine will be less than a fifth of the amount Franklin would have forfeited -- $75,294.12 -- had the one-game suspension been upheld.

The Bills are on a bye this week. Franklin will be eligible to play in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The suspension was the second that the league handed down to a Buffalo safety this week for a spitting incident in that Raiders game. The NFL on Monday officially suspended C.J. Gardner-Johnson without pay for one game, after the safety's ejection for spitting at Raiders tight end Brock Bowers near the end of the first half Sunday. Gardner-Johnson's appeal was denied.

Gardner-Johnson said he'll accept the consequences, but that he'd already talked to the Bills coaches and "we're fine."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.