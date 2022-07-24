Around the NFL

Bills safety Jordan Poyer avoiding holdout amid contract dispute: 'I want to be here'

Published: Jul 24, 2022 at 04:02 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Jordan Poyer expressed his desire for a new contract over the offseason, but the thought of holding out of training camp was never in play for the Bills safety.

"Not in my mind, no. I want to be here," Poyer told reporters after practice on Sunday. "That's how I feel -- I want to be here."

Poyer's presence at camp isn't all that surprising considering he attended mandatory minicamp this spring. Even when discussing his wanting of a new deal, Poyer seems to always express his deep affinity for the Bills organization and the city of Buffalo.

"I can't really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now," Poyer said earlier this month.

Poyer wouldn't speak in detail about the situation on Sunday, but made it a point to say his agent Drew Rosenhaus also showed up with him to camp.

"I'm letting them handle that side of it," said Poyer. "Drew's here to talk things out with Brandon [Beane]. I know he's going to work, and I know Beane's going to work and I'm optimistic that something will happen, but I'm just excited to be out here and playing football again."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the media soon after about Poyer's contract situation, but didn't get into specifics.

"Drew and I have a great relationship, as do us and Jordan and Drew and I have had many conversations," Beane said. "This just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp but we're good. I don't talk about negotiations, but we love Jordan. Drew is great to work with and that's probably the extent I'd be willing to talk about it."

Poyer is coming off his first All-Pro season in 2021, collecting 93 tackles, five interceptions, three sacks, eight tackles for loss and nine passes defensed in 16 games. Entering the final year of his contract, Poyer is due to make around $10.8 million in 2022, per Over the Cap.

Poyer signed with the Bills in 2017 and found his stride in Buffalo after four unnoticed seasons in the league. The 31-year-old has missed only two starts during his five-year tenure with the Bills and has been as reliable as they come on the back end of Buffalo's defense. His harmonious rapport with Micah Hyde makes for one of the best safety tandems in the NFL, and Poyer would like to keep it that way for years to come.

"I still feel like that I can play at a high level for a few years," said Poyer. "All I've heard is Jordan's age, this and that. So that continues to motivate me in the offseason. I chose to be here because I wanted to come here and show that I'm ready to play and I can still play at a high level."

