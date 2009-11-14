Bills RT Scott out vs. Titans for personal reasons

The Buffalo Bills announced that starting right tackle Jonathan Scott will miss his fourth consecutive game when his team plays the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Scott missed the last three games because of a sprained ankle, but the Bills said Saturday this absence will be for personal reasons. He was listed as probable on the team's injury report Friday.
With Scott out, the Bills could call on rookie Jamon Meredith or veteran backup Kirk Chambers to start. Meredith sprained his right knee during a Nov. 1 game against the Houston Texans, and Chambers came in for him.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.