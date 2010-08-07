Bills RT Green suffers leg injury, expected back on field soon

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting right tackle Cornell Green left practice early Saturday with an injury to his left leg, although he left on his own power.
Green exited less than 30 minutes into practice and was wearing an ice wrap around his left leg as he walked to the locker room.
Bills coach Chan Gailey used words such as "tweaked" and "precautionary" to describe Green's injury and said he expects the 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle back soon.
The team is off Sunday.
Green, who spent three years with the Oakland Raiders before signing a three-year contract with the Bills this year, entered the NFL in 1999 as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons. He has 46 starts in 89 career games, having also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press