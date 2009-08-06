Bills RT Butler likely to miss preseason opener because of back injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- A bad back is expected to prevent Buffalo Bills starting right tackle Brad Butler from playing in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.
Experience: 4th season
Height: 6-7
Weight: 315
College: Virginia
Bills coach Dick Jauron said Thursday night it was "very, very unlikely" that Butler will play after missing the past three days of training camp since hurting his back Monday. Without Butler, the debut of the Bills' retooled offensive line will be on hold.
Earlier in the day, the Bills signed defensive tackle Derrick Jones and waived defensive lineman David Lindquist.
