Bills RT Butler likely to miss preseason opener because of back injury

Published: Aug 06, 2009 at 04:14 PM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- A bad back is expected to prevent Buffalo Bills starting right tackle Brad Butler from playing in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

Brad Butler, OL
Buffalo Bills

Experience: 4th season

Height: 6-7

Weight: 315

College: Virginia

Bills coach Dick Jauron said Thursday night it was "very, very unlikely" that Butler will play after missing the past three days of training camp since hurting his back Monday. Without Butler, the debut of the Bills' retooled offensive line will be on hold.

Earlier in the day, the Bills signed defensive tackle Derrick Jones and waived defensive lineman David Lindquist.

Released by the Titans last week, Jones rejoins the Bills, who cut him during training camp last summer. Lindquist was placed on the waived/left squad list.

