Bills rookie LT Wang out indefinitely after surgery on hand

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie left tackle Ed Wang is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a hand injury.
Bills coach Chan Gailey said after practice Tuesday that the operation occurred earlier in the day. Gailey, however, couldn't provide any other details because he hadn't spoken to team doctors.
The injury is a major setback to Wang, a fifth-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, who was competing for a backup spot. Born and raised in Virginia, Wang was the first player with direct Chinese ancestry to be selected in the NFL draft.
Gailey also updated the status of rookie linebacker Danny Batten, who hurt his right shoulder last weekend. Gailey said Batten, a sixth-round pick out of South Dakota State, will miss between two and six weeks.
