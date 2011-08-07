Bills rookie DB Williams leaves practice with hand injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie defensive back Aaron Williams left Saturday night's practice with a hand injury.
Williams, the team's second-round draft pick, was to be evaluated after practice, according to coach Chan Gailey.
Second-year wide receiver Donald Jones was injured earlier in the day and was held out of the night practice.
Linebacker Shawne Merriman was held out of practice for the second straight day. Gailey said the three-time Pro Bowl selection felt sore after the morning workout but is expected back at practice on Sunday.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press