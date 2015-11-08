Bills ride career day from Watkins to win over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills (4-4) rode a career day from Sammy Watkins to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins (3-5) on Sunday in Orchard Park. Here's what you need to know:
- Consider this the latest reminder of how dangerous the Bills' offense can be when they have all their weapons on the field. Tyrod Taylor was healthy and effective in his return from a knee injury, LeSean McCoy and Karlos Williams both went over 100 yards rushing and Sammy Watkins was the go-to receiver when Buffalo needed it. Rex Ryan teams aren't typically built around their offense, but Taylor's emergence has made all the difference.
- Watkins talked the talk about wanting a bigger role in the offense, then walked the walk with a career-high 168 yards on eight receptions. His touchdown -- a 44-yard catch on a perfectly thrown ball from Taylor -- showed Watkins' explosiveness, blowing away Brent Grimes in coverage. If Watkins can stay on the field, he should become one of the AFC's best wideouts.
- The biggest play of the game came on the final play of the first half. With the Bills leading 19-7 and the Dolphins on Buffalo's one-yard line, Campbell elected to go for the touchdown rather than kick the chip-shot field goal. Ryan Tannehill's pass to Dion Sims was knocked away and Miami came away with nothing. Chalk this up to an over-eager interim coach choosing the wrong moment to "make a statement".
- One reason for the Bills to worry after this win? Their defense continues to struggle. Tannehill threw for more than 300 yards and running back Lamar Miller finished with 141 total yards and two touchdowns. Rex needs to fix his baby.