 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bills ride career day from Watkins to win over Dolphins

Published: Nov 08, 2015 at 09:13 AM

The Buffalo Bills (4-4) rode a career day from Sammy Watkins to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins (3-5) on Sunday in Orchard Park. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Consider this the latest reminder of how dangerous the Bills' offense can be when they have all their weapons on the field. Tyrod Taylor was healthy and effective in his return from a knee injury, LeSean McCoy and Karlos Williams both went over 100 yards rushing and Sammy Watkins was the go-to receiver when Buffalo needed it. Rex Ryan teams aren't typically built around their offense, but Taylor's emergence has made all the difference.
  1. The Dan Campbell honeymoon period is officially over. After back-to-back wins over two of the NFL's weaker teams, the Dolphins have been humbled in consecutive blowouts against division rivals. The Dolphins are 0-4 in the AFC East and have been outscored 137-52 in those losses.
  1. Watkins talked the talk about wanting a bigger role in the offense, then walked the walk with a career-high 168 yards on eight receptions. His touchdown -- a 44-yard catch on a perfectly thrown ball from Taylor -- showed Watkins' explosiveness, blowing away Brent Grimes in coverage. If Watkins can stay on the field, he should become one of the AFC's best wideouts.
  1. The biggest play of the game came on the final play of the first half. With the Bills leading 19-7 and the Dolphins on Buffalo's one-yard line, Campbell elected to go for the touchdown rather than kick the chip-shot field goal. Ryan Tannehill's pass to Dion Sims was knocked away and Miami came away with nothing. Chalk this up to an over-eager interim coach choosing the wrong moment to "make a statement".
  1. One reason for the Bills to worry after this win? Their defense continues to struggle. Tannehill threw for more than 300 yards and running back Lamar Miller finished with 141 total yards and two touchdowns. Rex needs to fix his baby.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.
news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

New Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead understands the business of football, but that doesn't stop him from feeling disrespected by the San Francisco 49ers' pay cut request that eventually led him to Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 