Bills unveil alternate 'Nickel City' uniform, 'The Charge' helmet ahead of 2026 season

A new era in Buffalo will include a new uniform.
The Bills revealed their alternate "Nickel City" kits on Monday, a predominantly gray look that will also see Buffalo wear a blue helmet for the first time in franchise history.
Plenty of firsts exist in this new kit. Instead of relying heavily on blue and red elements, the Bills will take the field in gray jerseys and pants. The same details largely exist on these shirts and trousers, including the team's standard sleeve and pant striping patterns, but they're almost entirely rendered in differing shades of gray, creating a monochrome look intended to connect the team's aesthetic appearance with Buffalo's blue-collar, industrial history.
Instead of including the team's usual "BILLS" or "BUFFALO" wordmark beneath the collar, these uniforms eliminate their inclusion entirely, replacing it with a Bills logo patch on the left chest in a placement intended to link the team with the fanbase's hearts. Numbers and player names appear in the same typefont and weight, but in a new order of color: blue block numbers are outlined in red and white, while player names are emblazoned in white across the rear nameplate.
Most notably, a new (and rather unique) helmet will debut with the alternate kit. For the first time in club history, the Bills will wear a blue helmet, complete with a micro-metallic flake finish and additional metallic blue accents. It won't feature the team's charging buffalo logo, either; the new buckets will instead feature the charging red streak from their primary logo as its main decoration, including the logo's subtle horn and eye, in what the team says is an effort to bring the logo to life on their players' headgear.
Consider it Buffalo's attempt to devise its own Rams horn helmet -- or more recently, Houston's creation of an alternate helmet featuring the horns from the Texans logo. On this Bills helmet, the red charging streaks originate at the horn along the side of the shell, converging at the rear of the lid in the shape of a V.
While ambitious, the helmet also appears minimalist. The Bills have not yet announced when they'll debut these uniforms, but it's likely the new lids will look best under the bright lights of prime-time action.
"It's a bold new helmet to represent a bold new era in Buffalo Bills football," Bills director of design Aaron La Porta said in a press release from the club.
Buffalo was one of eight teams to wear all-new alternate uniforms in 2025 as part of the NFL's and Nike's Rivalries initiative, rolling out an all-white, snow-inspired kit that was among the most popular of all Rivalries sets. In 2026, they've added another bold outfit to their closet, fitting for the team's first season at the newly completed Highmark Stadium.
"We worked very hard to ensure we continue to push the Buffalo Bills brand to new heights and reach more fans, both young and old, while still honoring the team and region's rich history and legacy," La Porta said.