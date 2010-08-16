Bills restock injury-ravaged lineup by signing two rookies

The banged-up Buffalo Bills have signed two undrafted rookie free agents. On Sunday, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that the team had signed running back Andre Anderson. A day later, the team announced the deal with receiver Aaron Rhea.
Anderson had 2,009 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns at Tulane. Rhea had 1,811 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns at Stephen F. Austin. Rhea initially signed with Minnesota in April before being released last month.
The moves were announced Monday as the Bills returned to training camp after a 42-17 loss at Washington on Friday to open the preseason.
Buffalo lost its top two running backs to injury during the game. Fred Jackson is out indefinitely after hurting his left hand, and Marshawn Lynch hurt his ankle.
The Associated Press contributed to this report