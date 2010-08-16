Bills restock injury-ravaged lineup by signing two rookies

Published: Aug 16, 2010 at 04:29 AM

The banged-up Buffalo Bills have signed two undrafted rookie free agents. On Sunday, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that the team had signed running back Andre Anderson. A day later, the team announced the deal with receiver Aaron Rhea.

Anderson had 2,009 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns at Tulane. Rhea had 1,811 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns at Stephen F. Austin. Rhea initially signed with Minnesota in April before being released last month.

The Bills also placed linebacker Ryan Manalac on waived/injured.

The moves were announced Monday as the Bills returned to training camp after a 42-17 loss at Washington on Friday to open the preseason.

Buffalo lost its top two running backs to injury during the game. Fred Jackson is out indefinitely after hurting his left hand, and Marshawn Lynch hurt his ankle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson and Jared Goff among sleeper candidates

As we head toward the 2023 NFL season, who are the dark-horse candidates for MVP? Adam Schein has some interesting names on his list, including a wide receiver and a 26-year-old quarterback who is already on his third team.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters on Wednesday to address Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the receiver's subsequent return to action.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

Following an injury plagued 2022 campaign, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's goal is to be ready for training camp and also hopeful of working out an extension before the 2023 season kicks off.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More