Bills replace Edwards by re-signing rookie QB Brown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rookie quarterback Levi Brown has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills, one day after the team released former starter Trent Edwards.
Brown rejoined the Bills on Tuesday after he was one of the team's final cuts earlier this month. He was the first of Buffalo's two seventh-round draft picks in April.
Last season at Troy University, Brown was 321-of-504 passing for a school- and Sun Belt Conference-record 4,254 yards, with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
With the Bills, Brown went 15 of 30 for 130 yards and two interceptions in three preseason games. He will serve as the third-stringer behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and backup Brian Brohm.
