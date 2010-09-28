Bills replace Edwards by re-signing rookie QB Brown

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 09:33 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rookie quarterback Levi Brown has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills, one day after the team released former starter Trent Edwards.

Brown rejoined the Bills on Tuesday after he was one of the team's final cuts earlier this month. He was the first of Buffalo's two seventh-round draft picks in April.

Last season at Troy University, Brown was 321-of-504 passing for a school- and Sun Belt Conference-record 4,254 yards, with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With the Bills, Brown went 15 of 30 for 130 yards and two interceptions in three preseason games. He will serve as the third-stringer behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and backup Brian Brohm.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play vs. Broncos, 'trusting the process' in recovery

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, but the five-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network's Bridget Condon Saturday that he does not believe he will play.

news

Teams calling Panthers about Christian McCaffrey trades, but Carolina not expected to hold fire sale

With the Panthers at 1-4 and Matt Rhule fired, could more changes be on the way in Carolina? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports teams are calling about RB Christian McCaffrey among others.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE