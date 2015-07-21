Around the NFL

Bills release Wayne Hunter; veteran OT to retire?

Published: Jul 21, 2015 at 10:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Wayne Hunter's heady voyage to Western New York was a quick one.

The veteran offensive tackle was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, less than three weeks after latching on with the team. ESPN.com's Mike Rodak was told that Hunter has decided to retire.

None of this is a surprise. Hunter hasn't played a regular-season snap since serving as an underwhelming blocker with the Rams in 2012. He only wound up in Buffalo because of coach Rex Ryan, who always held a curious fascination for the tackle. It was Ryan who once tattooed his leg with a Hawaiian tribal symbol in an attempt to lure Hunter back to the Jets.

No amount of body art will change reality, though: Hunter was barely serviceable in his youth and no longer has the tools to help a team at age 34. The Bills are wise to look for line help, but Rex would do everyone a favor by seeking new blood over warmed-over and mediocre ex-Gang Green henchmen.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the eight most intriguing training camp battles heading into the season.

