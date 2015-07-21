Bills release Wayne Hunter; veteran OT to retire?

The veteran offensive tackle was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, less than three weeks after latching on with the team. ESPN.com's Mike Rodak was told that Hunter has decided to retire.
None of this is a surprise. Hunter hasn't played a regular-season snap since serving as an underwhelming blocker with the Rams in 2012. He only wound up in Buffalo because of coach Rex Ryan, who always held a curious fascination for the tackle. It was Ryan who once tattooed his leg with a Hawaiian tribal symbol in an attempt to lure Hunter back to the Jets.
No amount of body art will change reality, though: Hunter was barely serviceable in his youth and no longer has the tools to help a team at age 34. The Bills are wise to look for line help, but Rex would do everyone a favor by seeking new blood over warmed-over and mediocre ex-Gang Green henchmen.
