Bills release veteran running back LeSean McCoy

Published: Aug 31, 2019
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cut on a Dime is being cut.

The Buffalo Bills are moving on from the LeSean McCoy era on Saturday.

The team is releasing the veteran running back, the Bills announced.

"We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy," general manager Brandon Beane said on a conference call Saturday. "I have nothing but great things to about LeSean and we truly wish him the best."

McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six seasons in Philadelphia.

The move isn't a surprise from an age, production, and compensation standpoint. The 31-year-old McCoy is coming off of the worst statistical season of his 10-year career. In 14 games in 2018, the back produced 514 yards, 3.2 yards per carry average with a long of 28 yards (all career-lows) and just three rushing touchdowns. Set to count $9.05 million against the Bills' salary cap with a $6.175 million base salary, McCoy's cost outweighed his production.

Buffalo will save $6.425 million by jettisoning the RB, per Over The Cap.

The move is a surprise if you only listened to the Bills brass repeatedly stumping for the veteran running back this offseason. Coach Sean McDermott and Beane each frequently suggested McCoy would be the lead back in a crowded committee and still had plenty left in his legs.

In the end, the eye test surpassed the ear test.

McCoy hasn't been an efficient back in recent seasons and certainly not compared with his contract. The Bills also imported future Hall of Famer Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary in the third round. Singletary impressed during camp and the preseason and should benefit immensely from McCoy being cut.

The Bills shouldn't miss a beat with a backfield of Gore and Singletary, and perhaps pass-catching back T.J. Yeldon, if he survives cuts.

For McCoy, he should find a landing spot with an RB-needy squad but won't be making nearly the same salary as scheduled to earn in Buffalo.

The four teams with the strongest early interest for McCoy are the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

