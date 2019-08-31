Bills release veteran running back LeSean McCoy

The move isn't a surprise from an age, production, and compensation standpoint. The 31-year-old McCoy is coming off of the worst statistical season of his 10-year career. In 14 games in 2018, the back produced 514 yards, 3.2 yards per carry average with a long of 28 yards (all career-lows) and just three rushing touchdowns. Set to count $9.05 million against the Bills' salary cap with a $6.175 million base salary, McCoy's cost outweighed his production.