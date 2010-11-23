Bills release OT Green, who had been placed on injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with one of their key offseason additions, releasing tackle Cornell Green from injured reserve.
The move, announced Tuesday, comes three weeks after Green was placed on IR because of a knee injury. Signed to a three-year contract worth a minimum $5.7 million in March, Green started five games at right tackle before being hurt.
The Bills also shuffled their practice squad, signing linebacker Jammie Kirlew, defensive lineman Ko Quaye, and receiver Paul Hubbard.
Linebacker John Russell was placed on the practice squad-injured list, and wide receiver Montez Billings was released.
