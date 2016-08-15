Bills release Hankerson after mistake-filled game

Between Percy Harvin's retirement and Chris Hogan's defection to New England, the Bills have one of the shallowest wide receiver corps in the league. From the crowd of journeyman Greg Salas, second-year pro Walter Powell, track-and-field star Marquise Goodwin and offseason hype bunny Dez Lewis, the hope is that one steps forward to claim the No. 3 job behind Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods.