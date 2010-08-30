Bills release 3 players, including OT Calloway

Published: Aug 30, 2010 at 11:40 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have released three players, including offensive tackle Kyle Calloway, the team's rookie seventh-round draft pick.

Also released Monday were defensive tackle Lonnie Harvey and receiver Aaron Rhea, an undrafted rookie signed by the Bills two weeks ago. Calloway, drafted out Iowa, was the second of Buffalo's two seventh-round picks.

The moves allowed the Bills to establish their 75-player roster a day before the NFL deadline. All teams have until Saturday to make their final cuts before setting their 53-player roster.

