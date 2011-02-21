Bills' reasons for considering Newton go beyond potential

In 1994, a year after his retirement as a player, Munchak became an offensive assistant in charge of quality control for the Oilers. Despite a highly decorated playing career, he was ready to work his way up from the very bottom as a coach, something other players with similar aspirations refuse to do. Munchak understood that as much as he knew about football and offensive-line play, he needed to learn how to be coach. And after three seasons of patiently serving in what amounted to an apprenticeship, he received his break when he became offensive line coach of the Tennessee Oilers in 1997.